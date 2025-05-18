ETV Bharat / international

Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reports Nearly 300 Terror Attacks In 2025: Report

Peshawar: Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed 284 terrorist incidents so far in 2025, according to an official report on Sunday. The northwestern province remained one of the hardest hit in the country by militancy.

A report by the Counter-Terrorism Department said that of the 284 incidents, the highest number -- 53 -- was recorded in North Waziristan district, followed by Bannu (35), Dera Ismail Khan (31), Peshawar (13), and Kurram (8).

The report also said that 148 terrorists have been killed across the province so far this year, with the highest number -- 67 -- reported in Dera Ismail Khan, the home district of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

As many as 1,116 suspects have been named in terrorism-related cases across the province, of which 95 have been arrested so far.