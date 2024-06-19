ETV Bharat / international

Pak Journalist Shot Dead in Restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

Khalil Jibran, a senior journalist, was murdered in a shooting incident near his home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mazrina Sultankhel area. The tragic event has prompted strong reactions from media bodies, demanding swift action from authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and enhance journalist safety measures in the region.

Pak Journalist Shot Dead in Restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Representational Image (IANS Photo)

Peshawar: A Pakistani journalist was gunned down on Tuesday by unknown gunmen in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country's northwest, according to a tribal journalist association. Khalil Jibran, associated with Pashto News Channel 'Khyber News' was shot dead by shooters near his home in the Mazrina Sultankhel area of the Khyber district.

Another person, identified as Sajid, was injured in the shooting. The attackers managed to flee from the scene after killing the journalist. Police contingents were on their way to the shooting site, according to sources.

The Mazrina area of the tribal district is a hotbed of militants. Family sources confirmed Jibran's killing, and a senior journalist alleged that it was a case of targeted killing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the killing of the senior tribal journalist and ordered the immediate arrest of those involved.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors condemned the killing and demanded the arrest of the attacker. Khyber Union of Journalists and Peshawar Press Club also urged the provincial government to take proper measures for the protection and security of the journalists.

