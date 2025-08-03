ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Iran Agree To Increase Bilateral Trade Volume To USD 10 Billion Annually

Islamabad: Pakistan and Iran on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to USD 10 billion from the current USD 3 billion annually as they signed 12 agreements and MoUs after talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Prime Minister Sharif announced the new bilateral trade target while addressing a joint press meeting with President Pezeshkian after their talks during which they also agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat militancy along their shared border, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The agreement to enhance bilateral trade volume to USD 10 billion was reached earlier in the morning during a meeting between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Iranian Minister for Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak. Sharif also said that Iran has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which had been at the heart of the current conflict with Israel.

“Pakistan stands with Iran for the acquisition of peaceful nuclear power,” Sharif said as he condemned recent Israeli attacks against Iran and appreciated Tehran for its forceful defence of the country.

Pakistan and Iran exchanged 12 agreements and MoUs in the presence of Sharif and Pezeshkian. These included cooperation in trade, agriculture, science, technology and innovation, information and communications, and maritime safety, among other issues, the APP said.

“Prime Minister Sharif on Sunday said that the leadership of Pakistan and Iran were keen to enhance the bilateral trade volume to the target of USD 10 billion as soon as possible,” the APP said.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to terrorism and agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat militancy along their shared border, it said. On his part, Pezeshkian said that the MoUs signed included one about finalisation of the free trade agreement at the earliest between the two sides.

President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction that “serious and sincere efforts were being initiated by both sides for cooperation in diverse fields, and to take their current trade volume of USD 3 billion to the projected target of USD 10 billion,” the APP said. President Pezeshkian landed in Lahore on Saturday afternoon and flew to the capital later in the evening.

Meanwhile, after Khan's meeting with Atabak, a statement by Pakistan's Commerce Ministry said the high-level discussion between the two leaders marked a renewed commitment from both sides to accelerate trade, remove border bottlenecks, and build trust-based partnerships across priority sectors.

The meeting emphasized maximising the potential of neighbourhood trade, with Khan highlighting how ASEAN countries have benefited enormously by trading within their region. “Geography is an advantage. Pakistan and Iran must utilise this discount of distance. If we don’t, we lose both time and cost benefits,” he stated.