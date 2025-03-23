ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, IMF Agree On Tariff Cuts

Islamabad: Pakistan and the IMF have made further adjustments to the economic liberalisation plan and agreed to cut weighted average applied tariffs to around 6 per cent — a reduction of 43 per cent over five years in the protection level available to local industries, according to a media report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had long been raising concerns over the protection available to local industries, but Pakistani authorities were reluctant to open these areas.

The country has the third-highest trade-weighted average tariffs in South Asia at 10.6 per cent. After the implementation of the full liberalisation plan, it will have the lowest weighted average tariffs in the region.

A weighted average applied tariff is the average of effectively applied tariff rates, weighted by the value of imported goods to which they are applied. The final adjustments were made during a virtual meeting held on Thursday, The Express Tribune newspaper reported quoting government sources.

It has been agreed that the weighted average applied tariffs will be reduced from the current 10.6 per cent to just around 6 per cent over five years, starting in July this year, they added. This 43 per cent reduction in tariffs will completely open the economy to foreign competition.