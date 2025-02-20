ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan High Court Orders Release Of Over 120 Arrested Workers Of Imran Khan's Party

Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of over 120 arrested workers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after approving their bail. They were among hundreds of supporters of the PTI arrested by police on the occasion of a protest by the party in November last year.

The Islamabad High Court’s two-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif, heard the case and granted bail to the detainees after each submitted a surety bond of Rs20,000.

The court directed them to submit an affidavit at their respective police stations, pledging that they would not engage in similar actions in future.