Pakistan Govt Promotes Army Chief Munir To Field Marshal Rank

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Tuesday decided to promote Army Chief General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal for his role in the recent conflict with India, making him the second top military officer in the country's history to be elevated to the position.

The decision to promote Gen Munir was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to an official statement.

Munir is the first army general since General Ayub Khan to be elevated to the highest military rank in Pakistan. General Khan was conferred the rank of Field Marshal in 1959.

"The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of Gen Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership," the prime minister's office said.

Gen Munir's promotion to the largely ceremonial rank came over a week-and-half after the Indian and Pakistani militaries reached an understanding on cessation of military actions after four days of intense hostilities.

The Indian military has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for stopping the military actions after India hit eight military installations in Pakistan on early May 10 in response to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military bases.

The PMO said in the statement that Gen Munir led the army "with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner".

In recognition of his "outstanding" military leadership, the cabinet approved the prime minister's proposal to promote Gen Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, the statement said.

The statement added that Prime Minister Shehbaz met President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence regarding this decision.

It also said the government unanimously decided to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Zahar Ahmed Babar Sidhu after his term ends.

Earlier, the state-run PTV reported that the cabinet took the important decision to “promote General Asim Munir as Field Marshal” of the country.