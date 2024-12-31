ETV Bharat / international

Pak Govt, Imran Khan's PTI To Meet To Resolve Political Differences

Islamabad: The Pakistan government and opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiators are scheduled to meet for a crucial in-camera meeting to resolve sticky political differences, a report said on Tuesday.

The meeting on Thursday has been called by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who has been facilitating the talks between the two sides. The Express Tribune reported the meeting will take place at Parliament House at 11 a.m. and is expected to build on the discussions that began on December 23.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan founded PTI, following internal consultations, is set to present two key demands in writing during the upcoming session. These demands include the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the violent events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI workers in Islamabad, as well as the release of all political prisoners, including 72-year-old Khan.

Former National Assembly Speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated these demands and said the party was firm on the need for a commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents. He also stressed the need for Khan's release. The first round of talks on December 23 was described as positive, with both sides agreeing to continue the dialogue.