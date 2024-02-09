Pakistan Elections live: Imran Khan PTI's independents leading; Sharif party initiates talks

Hyderabad: It's Imran Khan's PTI all the way as voters show their loyalty towards the incarcerated former Prime Minister who seems to be riding on a sympathy wave to power.
Here are the latest updates:
- 2.55 PM
Imran Khan party PTI-sponsored independents are leading in many seats across Pakistan. Following this, former PM Nawaz Sharif's party has begun consultations with the winning independents for an understanding for the formation of the government, as per reports.
- 1.18 PM
Amid the voting of the general elections conducted on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Latif Khosa has secured victory against UN-proscribed terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed from Lahore's NA 122 seat.
- 12.55 PM
As results trickled in from the counting of votes in Pakistan general elections, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) had won 12 seats.
- 12.35 PM
Pakistan's Interior Ministry has said that the media and public's concerns about the late processing of the election results have been reviewed. It said that the delay in election results is due to a "lack of connectivity," which it stressed was the result of preventive measures taken to ensure foolproof security.
- 12.05 PM
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, estranged leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has emphasized that the "people of Pakistan have spoken," as results begin to come out for general elections 2024." He warned that any attempt to "manipulate their mandate will result in unsustainable chaos".
- 11.20 AM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and the country's former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has secured National and Provincial Assembly seats in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif wins from Lahore NA. Shehbaz Sharif secured victory in NA-123 seat by garnering 63,953 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem received 48,486 votes.
- 11. 18 AM
PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz secured victory in Lahore's PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes.
- 11. 15 AM
The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) emerged victorious in two National Assembly seats with Sadiq Ali Memon in NA 225 (Thatta, Sindh province) and Syed Ali Musa Gilani in NA 151 (Multan, Punjab province).
- 9.35 AM
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was leading in 154 seats amid the counting of votes for the general elections.
- 8.55 AM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that the mandate of people of Pakistan is being stolen. Imran Khan's party said that every independent result showed PTI winning by a landslide despite pre-poll rigging and oppression.
- 7.45 AM
The Biden Administration said Thursday it is for the people of Pakistan to decide their future leadership as the country voted in its general elections amid allegations of rigging and electoral malpractice.
- 6.25 AM
Amid counting of votes, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying that the people demonstrated their resolve to elect his party by turning out in large numbers to vote.