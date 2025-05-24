ETV Bharat / international

Pak Claims All Its Nukes Are Safe

Pakistani paramilitary stand guard outside a gate of a complex close to the site of a suspected Indian missile attack, in Muridke, a town in Pakistan's Punjab province, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said its command and control structures are robust. The Foreign Office here also said the country remained fully confident in the strength of its "comprehensive nuclear security regime".

"Pakistan remains fully confident in the strength of its comprehensive nuclear security regime and the robustness of its command and control structures,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement in response to a media query regarding Pakistan’s nuclear weapons.

The Foreign Office also said that the international community should be more concerned about India’s nuclear arsenal and alleged that "the escalating radicalisation of India’s political landscape, media, and segments of its society raises legitimate nuclear security concerns."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in Srinagar said Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be brought under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency as "they are not safe in such a rogue nation".