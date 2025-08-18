657 Killed, 929 Injured In Rain-related Incidents Across Pakistan Since June 26: Report

Islamabad: At least 657 people, including 392 men, have died due to rain-related incidents across Pakistan since June 26, while 929 others have been injured, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ARY News reported on Monday.

Of the total fatalities, 171 were children and 94 were women. Among the injured, 437 were men, 256 children, and 236 women. The NDMA said the casualties were caused by torrential monsoon rains, flash floods, and related hazards, adding that it was coordinating with provincial authorities to intensify relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

Army troops examine a damaged building following Friday's flash flooding at Pishoreen village in Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has suffered the heaviest losses, with 390 deaths -- including 288 men, 59 children, and 43 women. KP also reported 245 injured (161 men, 45 children, and 39 women), as per ARY News.

(null)

Pakistan's Punjab has recorded 164 deaths since June 26, with children forming the largest share of victims. The fatalities include 70 children, 63 men, and 31 women. The province also reported 582 injured (225 men, 182 women, and 175 children).

Local residents cross a stream following Friday's flash flooding hit area in Pishoreen village in Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP)

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), at least 32 people died, including 18 men, six women, and eight children, while 31 others were injured (27 men, 3 children, and one woman).

A local resident reacts after looking at his damaged home following Friday's flash flooding at Pishoreen village in Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP)

Sindh reported 28 deaths, including 14 children, 10 men, and four women. Forty people were injured, among them 27 children, seven men, and six women. Balochistan province confirmed 20 fatalities -- 11 children, five men, and four women -- and four injuries (two men, one woman, and one child), as per ARY News.

Army troops walk through the rubble of damaged homes as they arrive for relief operation following Friday's flash flooding at Pishoreen village in Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. (AP)

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir region reported 15 deaths, evenly split between five men, five women, and five children. PoJK also recorded 24 injuries (15 men, six women, and three children), as reported by ARY News. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the federal capital, reported eight deaths -- four children, three men, and one woman -- along with three injuries (two children and one woman).