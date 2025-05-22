ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Expels Indian High Commission Staffer

Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Thursday announced the expulsion of a staffer of the Indian High Commission.

India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission on charges of involvement in espionage, in the second such expulsion in a week, people familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the staffer at the Pakistan mission has been declared "persona non grata" for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status and that he has been given 24 hours to leave India.

On May 13, India expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Following India's action, Pakistan had also expelled an Indian staffer posted at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the "Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours," it said.