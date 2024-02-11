Pakistan Elections Live: PTI calls for protests in Manchester, Washington DC

Islamabad (Pakistan): Amid the delay in the release of Pakistan's election results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats, ARY News reported. According to the report, the decision comes after the party's core committee meeting was held and it was announced to hold 'peaceful protests' across the country tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. to protect the sanctity of the vote. The meeting also deliberated on election results and the future course of action. The core committee also discussed matters related to affiliation with specific political parties. Important decisions were made during the meeting, which the party said would be implemented after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan. "The people have given their verdict in a peaceful and constitutional manner," the PTI said, adding that now its time to protect the mandate. Here are our Live Updates:
- 2.20 PM
Pakistan's election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats.
- 1.05 PM
Preliminary results as reported by Dawn, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan, show that Adar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, running for the NA-252 seat from Balochistan and led by Nawaz Sharif, has won with 53,783 votes. With 52,992 votes and a second-place result, independent candidate Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel is the closest competitor.
- 12.25 PM
According to Rana Sanaullah, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab, independents holding one seat in the Punjab Assembly and five seats in the National Assembly have chosen to join the PML-N.
- 12.13 PM
The courts in Pakistan have been flooded with petitions as candidates, mostly backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenged the results of Thursday's general elections, alleging rigging. Most of the petitions were filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), while two PTI-backed candidates moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the results, and at least three petitions were filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The Election Commission is still to announce the full results of the polls. Read More....
- 11.14 AM
Ahead of the protests, a large force of police and water cannons were stationed at Lahore's Liberty Chowk.
- 11.12 AM
Unofficial results by the Election Commission of Pakistan so far-
PML-N candidate Muhammad Bilal Yamin won PP-6 (Rawalpindi I) in Murree
Shaukat Raja won PP-9 (Rawalpindi-III) in Gujar Khan
Naeem Ejaz won PP-10 (Rawalpindi IV)
Imran Ilyas Ch bagged PP-11 (Rawalpindi V) in Taxila
Mohsin Ayub Khan clinched PP-12 (Rawalpindi VI) in Taxila
Malik Iftikhar Ahmad won PP-14 (Rawalpindi VIII)
Malik Mansoor Afsar bagged PP-15 (Rawalpindi IX)
Ziaullah Shah won PP-16, (Rawalpindi X)
Abdul Latif won PP-17
- 10.57 AM
Several Pakistani ministers have been charged for allegedly interfering in the election process and hitting a policeman conducting security at a Sialkot polling place on February 8. According to a formal complaint filed in the case, the complainant was carrying out his election duties at the Government Boys High School Gana Kalan polling place when a political figure came and started interfering in the process when he tried to stop her, she slapped him and used abusive words against him.
- 10.37 AM
Following a poll that produced no clear winner and forced the military's preferred party to form a coalition to govern, Pakistan's army chief on Saturday urged rival lawmakers to display "maturity and unity". After the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lost its chance to create a majority government, the nation is now faced with days of political horse-trading by independent candidates loyal to the imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan.
- 10.23 AM
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party of former prime minister Imran Khan, gathered in Peshawar for a protesr, calling for free and fair election results.
- 10.08 AM
At a combined demonstration calling for free and fair results of the general elections in Karachi, supporters of the political and religious parties Jamat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are seen holding banners with a portrait of the former prime minister Imran Khan.
- 9.40 AM
Islamabad implemented Section 144 on Sunday. The local police said that any unlawful gatherings of persons would face legal prosecution. "Some people are inciting illegal gatherings around the Election Commission and other government institutions. It should be noted that inciting to gather is also a crime," Islamabad Police tweeted.
- 9.29 AM
The PML-N invited a MQM-P delegation to Lahore for a discussion about their post-election plan.
(Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) is a social liberal, Muhajir nationalist, and secularist political party in Pakistan).
- 9.18 AM
three newly elected independent members of the National Assembly announced their decision to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as reported by ANI, quoting The Express Tribune. The article claims that Barrister Aqeel, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and Mian Khan Bugti have all publicly declared their intention to join the PML-N, adding to the party's growing list of elected members in the National Assembly.
- 9.00 AM
In response to suspected election manipulation on February 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has mandated re-election in a few polling places for NA-88 (Khushab II), PS-18 (Ghotki I), and PK-90 (Kohat I), Dawn reported. A mob allegedly set polling materials at the returning officer's office on fire, prompting the ECP spokesperson to declare re-polling at 26 NA-88 polling places. The next election is slated for February 15.
- 8.58 AM
The Deobandi Sunni political party in Pakistan, JUI-F [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), said that it will "launch a protest campaign" against the "rigging," calling on the workers to hold a sit-in on the major thoroughfares throughout Sindh and shut down the province's vital transportation connections.
- 8.40 AM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Gohar Ali Khan claims president Aivi will invite the party to form a government.
- 8.17 AM
As per reports, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari keen on becoming President without support from PML -N's Nawaz Sharif.
- 7.40 AM
Amid the confusion in Pakistan over the delay in poll results, with reports stating that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidates either in the lead or winning, several moved courts with accusations that defeat happened due to riggin.
Read More