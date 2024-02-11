Pakistan Elections Live: PTI calls for protests in Manchester, Washington DC

Islamabad (Pakistan): Amid the delay in the release of Pakistan's election results, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for a nationwide protest on Sunday to protect the sanctity of the vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 100 seats, ARY News reported. According to the report, the decision comes after the party's core committee meeting was held and it was announced to hold 'peaceful protests' across the country tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. to protect the sanctity of the vote. The meeting also deliberated on election results and the future course of action. The core committee also discussed matters related to affiliation with specific political parties. Important decisions were made during the meeting, which the party said would be implemented after consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan. "The people have given their verdict in a peaceful and constitutional manner," the PTI said, adding that now its time to protect the mandate. Here are our Live Updates:

2.20 PM

Pakistan's election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats.

Pakistan's election commission on Sunday declared the final result of Thursday's general elections in which independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party got the biggest piece of the cake by winning 101 seats. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of 264 out of 265 contested seats. 1.05 PM

Preliminary results as reported by Dawn, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan, show that Adar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, running for the NA-252 seat from Balochistan and led by Nawaz Sharif, has won with 53,783 votes. With 52,992 votes and a second-place result, independent candidate Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel is the closest competitor.

Preliminary results as reported by Dawn, citing the Election Commission of Pakistan, show that Adar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, running for the NA-252 seat from Balochistan and led by Nawaz Sharif, has won with 53,783 votes. With 52,992 votes and a second-place result, independent candidate Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel is the closest competitor. 12.25 PM

According to Rana Sanaullah, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab, independents holding one seat in the Punjab Assembly and five seats in the National Assembly have chosen to join the PML-N.

According to Rana Sanaullah, President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Punjab, independents holding one seat in the Punjab Assembly and five seats in the National Assembly have chosen to join the PML-N. 12.13 PM

The courts in Pakistan have been flooded with petitions as candidates, mostly backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenged the results of Thursday's general elections, alleging rigging. Most of the petitions were filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), while two PTI-backed candidates moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the results, and at least three petitions were filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The Election Commission is still to announce the full results of the polls. Read More....

The courts in Pakistan have been flooded with petitions as candidates, mostly backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), challenged the results of Thursday's general elections, alleging rigging. Most of the petitions were filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), while two PTI-backed candidates moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the results, and at least three petitions were filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The Election Commission is still to announce the full results of the polls. 11.14 AM

Ahead of the protests, a large force of police and water cannons were stationed at Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

Ahead of the protests, a large force of police and water cannons were stationed at Lahore's Liberty Chowk. 11.12 AM

Unofficial results by the Election Commission of Pakistan so far-

PML-N candidate Muhammad Bilal Yamin won PP-6 (Rawalpindi I) in Murree Shaukat Raja won PP-9 (Rawalpindi-III) in Gujar Khan Naeem Ejaz won PP-10 (Rawalpindi IV) Imran Ilyas Ch bagged PP-11 (Rawalpindi V) in Taxila Mohsin Ayub Khan clinched PP-12 (Rawalpindi VI) in Taxila Malik Iftikhar Ahmad won PP-14 (Rawalpindi VIII) Malik Mansoor Afsar bagged PP-15 (Rawalpindi IX) Ziaullah Shah won PP-16, (Rawalpindi X) Abdul Latif won PP-17