Pakistan Elections 2024 Live: Imran, Nawaz Both Claim Win as Vote Counting Process Nears Completion

Islamabad: Although two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results. Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats. While Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) reported to win 15, 3 and 2 seats respectively.
Here are the latest updates:
- 9.25 AM
A sizable segment of Balochistan's population voiced a vehement rejection of the electoral process through demonstrations and boycotts.
- 7.25 AM
The spokesperson for the State Department, Mathew Miller on Friday said the US was looking for timely completion of the vote count and the declaration of the results of Pakistan's general elections, adding that the polling on Thursday included "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.
- 7.05 AM
Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday released a 'victory speech' in his AI-enabled voice, saying that the 'London Plan' of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif failed with the massive turnout of voters on polling day.
- 6.30 AM
The Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, urged Pakistan authorities on Friday to uphold fundamental human rights, including a free and fair trial through the independent judicial system and also expressed concern over restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day and significant delays in election results.
- 6.15 AM
The US State Department has condemned electoral violence and restrictions during the Pakistan elections and says that it looks forward for timely and complete results that reflect the "will of the Pakistani people."