Pakistan Elections 2024 Live: Imran, Nawaz Both Claim Win as Vote Counting Process Nears Completion

Islamabad: Although two main political leaders from two different parties claimed victory in the general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced the final poll results. Meanwhile, according to the unofficial provisional results reported by Geo News for 241 out of 266 seats, the independent candidates, mostly backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) are leading with 97 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has emerged as the single largest party, is trailing with 72 seats, followed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) at 52 seats. While Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamiat-e-Ulami-Faizal (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) reported to win 15, 3 and 2 seats respectively.

