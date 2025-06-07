ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan 'Dismayed' Over PM Modi's Remarks In J-K

In this image released by PMO on June 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. ( PTI )

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said it was "dismayed" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Islamabad was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of targeting "insaniyat and Kashmiriyat" through the terror attack in Pahalgam. "Our neighbouring country stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity," he said while addressing a rally in Katra after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley.

"Not only that, it is also the enemy of poor people's 'rozi-roti' (bread and butter)," Modi said, as he reiterated that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a stark example through which Pakistan "intended to incite communal violence in India and cripple the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris". Commenting on his remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office said it "firmly rejects the baseless and misleading remarks" made by the prime minister.