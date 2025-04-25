'We Have Been Doing This Dirty Work..': Pakistan Defence Minister Admits To Backing Terrorist Organisations 'For US And The West'

London: Amid escalating diplomatic tension between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has openly admitted that his country has been involved in supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations for years. He cited it as a 'dirty work for the West, for which Pakistan suffered a lot'.

Adding to the tensions, Asif also warned about the possibility of an 'all-out war' with India.

A 55-second video clip showing Asif's starling revelation during his virtual interview with Sky News has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, when Asif was asked if he admits that Pakistan has a long history of backing, supporting, training, and funding these terrorist organisation, he said, "Well, we have been doing this 'dirty work' for the United States for about three decades, and the West, including Britain."

The minister was immediately asked, "So that's your argument?", to which he responded, "No, that was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

"It is very convenient for… the big powers to blame Pakistan for whatever is happening in this region. When we were fighting the war on their side way back in the 80s against the Soviet Union, all these terrorists of today, they were wining and dining in Washington. And then came the 9/11 attacks. Again, the same situation was repeated. I think our governments then made a mistake. Pakistan was 'used as proxies' at the time," Asif was quoted as saying by PTI.

The statements of Pakistan's defence minister comes in the wake of the deadliest terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed and a dozen others sustained injuries. Notably, the Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

When the news presenter asked if Pakistan fears an escalation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, minister Asif said Pakistan is prepared to respond 'in kind'. "We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India, according to that. It would be a measured response, if there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war,' he said in the interview.