Pakistan, China Reaffirm Commitment To Regional Peace Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Islamabad: Pakistan and China on Sunday reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies.

The understanding was reached during a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, reported Radio Pakistan.

During the conversation, Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, briefed the Chinese foreign minister on the current regional situation in the region after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, in which 26 people were killed.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, the minister assured Pakistan’s strong commitment to the Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Separately, Dar spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and briefed him about the current regional situation.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its national interests while continuing to promote peace and stability in the region.