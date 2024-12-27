ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan-Based LeT's Deputy Leader Abdul Rehman Makki Dies

Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind Makki had been ill for past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at private hospital in Lahore.

By PTI

Lahore: Mumbai attacks alleged mastermind Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here on Friday.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Prof Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," a JuD official told PTI. Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed six months imprisonment in terror financing in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court.

Makki, deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced to terror financing. The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology. In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

