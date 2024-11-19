Pakistan Bans All Sort Of Public Gatherings For Two Months Ahead Of Protest Threat By Imran Khan's Party

Islamabad: Pakistan federal authorities have outlawed all sorts of public gatherings in the capital region for two months ahead of a planned protest by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week announced to protest in Islamabad on November 24 to force the government to release its jailed founding leader, incarcerated for more than a year.

The federal government retaliated by imposing Section 144 in Islamabad, a colonial-era law that prohibits public assemblies. According to different notifications issued by the office of Islamabad District Magistrate Usman Ashraf on Monday, Section 144 has been implemented due to “certain segments of society” planning “unlawful assemblies … which can disrupt public peace and tranquillity.”

Public gatherings of five or more people were banned, as they might “threaten public peace and tranquillity, cause public annoyance or injury, endanger human life and safety, pose a threat to public property, and … lead to a riot or an affray including sectarian riot within the revenue/territorial limits of district Islamabad.”

The notifications banned sound systems from playing “all kinds of objectionable/sectarian related speeches and sermons” and have also been prohibited under the order. Similarly, the use of loudspeakers to antagonise “political/social groups/religious sects.” The district magistrate also banned firecrackers, the display of firearms as well as the distribution of hand-bills, pamphlets and the affixing of posters.

The ban would be in place for two months, “unless revoked or extended,” the order said. However, the banning of rallies may hardly have any impact on the PTI which in the past flouted Section 144 several times, political observers said, adding, that the protesters usually invoke a constitutional provision that provides the right of peaceful assembly and protest to all citizens.

Earlier Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, after meeting him in the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi on November 13, told the journalists that everyone from the PTI, including workers, members of parliament, and party supporters should join the protest on November 24. Khan, 72, has been incarcerated in multiple cases since August last year.

He has been convicted in a few and got bail in some but continues to be in jail on account of other cases. “This is the moment when you will have to decide (whether) you want to live under martial law or live with freedom,” she quoted Khan as saying. “You used your right (to vote) on February 8…. but the next day, the foundation you had laid for democracy was stolen,” she further quoted her jailed brother as saying.

She further said that Khan has addressed his call to four categories of people —farmers, lawyers, civil society and students— who should come out to protest for their rights.

Talking about the 26th Amendment being enacted as law, she quoted Khan as saying, “All of your rights have been taken away; the Supreme Court has been occupied, and the current conditions are even worse than previous martial laws.” The 26th Amendment has granted legislators more power in appointing the top judge.

Separately, the PTI in a statement had said a long march would begin towards Islamabad on Nov 24 to force the government to accept three demands: “Restoration of the judiciary, as 26th amendment is a blatant attempt to clip judicial powers; release of party leadership & workers and return of stolen mandate, 2024 election by far, the most controversial and farce election.”

The so-called final call for protest comes after a series of protests by the PTI supporters since September. The last protest call towards the capital Islamabad on October 4 failed to achieve its objective. By giving the go-ahead for the final protest, Khan and his party have exhausted all channels to secure his release from jail where he has been kept for more than a year.