Pak Army Criticises Remarks Made By Indian Military Officers, Political Leaders

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday criticised the recent remarks made by the Indian military officers and political leaders, warning that a future conflict between the two countries might lead to a "cataclysmic devastation”.

In a statement, it also said that these "irresponsible statements" indicate a renewed attempt at “fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression” - a prospect which might "lead to serious consequences" for peace and stability in South Asia. A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard India's unity and integrity.

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying the neighbouring country should stop sponsoring terrorism on its soil if it wants to retain its place on the world map. General Dwivedi also said the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in case of a future military conflict and urged Indian soldiers to remain poised for action.

Also, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Friday said that at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor.

In its statement, the Pakistan Army said that it noted with "grave concern" the “delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements” coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.

“In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.

The statement said that Pakistan has established a “new normal of response”, which will be "swift, decisive and destructive". It added that the armed forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve "to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory". The statement also responded to the threat of “erasing Pakistan from the map”, saying India "must know that if a situation comes, the erasure will be mutual”.