Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan Army Chief Munir Expected To Visit US Again: Report

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to visit the US for the second time in two months.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to visit the US for the second time in two months.
File Photo: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 7, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST

2 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is expected to visit the US this week for consultations with top American officials, his second trip to Washington since the four-day conflict with India, a media report said on Thursday.

In June, Munir travelled to the US on a rare five-day trip during which he attended a private luncheon with President Donald Trump. That meeting culminated in Trump's announcement of enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation in various fields, including an oil deal.

Field Marshal Munir is expected in the US this week for consultations with his American counterparts, Dawn newspaper reported, citing official sources.

Sources told the paper that this would be a return visit, following a trip to Pakistan by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), in late July.

In a press statement issued on August 4, CENTCOM recalled Gen Kurilla’s recent visit to Pakistan and other countries in the region.

During the visit, Gen Kurilla was also conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Pakistani government.

During his previous visit to Washington, Munir was hosted by President Trump in an unprecedented gesture typically reserved for visiting heads of state or government.

There was no official word on the visit from Inter-Services Public Relations or Pakistan’s embassy in Washington, but during his previous visit, the army chief had hinted that he expected to return to the US again later in the year.

The development comes just over a month after the US general described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counterterrorism efforts during a congressional hearing, where he also praised Pakistan’s role “in promoting peace and stability” in the region.

After his meeting with Trump in June, Munir had held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington.

His visit to the US came weeks after the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The relations between the US and Pakistan had been under strain after the killing of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden by the US forces in May 2011 in a secret operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Read More

  1. Field Marshal Asim Munir: A Reminder of Zia ul-Haq?
  2. Army Chief Munir Says Assertions That Pak Received External Support During 4-Day Conflict 'Incorrect'
  3. Prez Trump Expresses 'Keen Interest' In Forging Trade Partnership With Pakistan: Army

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is expected to visit the US this week for consultations with top American officials, his second trip to Washington since the four-day conflict with India, a media report said on Thursday.

In June, Munir travelled to the US on a rare five-day trip during which he attended a private luncheon with President Donald Trump. That meeting culminated in Trump's announcement of enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation in various fields, including an oil deal.

Field Marshal Munir is expected in the US this week for consultations with his American counterparts, Dawn newspaper reported, citing official sources.

Sources told the paper that this would be a return visit, following a trip to Pakistan by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), in late July.

In a press statement issued on August 4, CENTCOM recalled Gen Kurilla’s recent visit to Pakistan and other countries in the region.

During the visit, Gen Kurilla was also conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Pakistani government.

During his previous visit to Washington, Munir was hosted by President Trump in an unprecedented gesture typically reserved for visiting heads of state or government.

There was no official word on the visit from Inter-Services Public Relations or Pakistan’s embassy in Washington, but during his previous visit, the army chief had hinted that he expected to return to the US again later in the year.

The development comes just over a month after the US general described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counterterrorism efforts during a congressional hearing, where he also praised Pakistan’s role “in promoting peace and stability” in the region.

After his meeting with Trump in June, Munir had held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington.

His visit to the US came weeks after the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The relations between the US and Pakistan had been under strain after the killing of al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden by the US forces in May 2011 in a secret operation in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Read More

  1. Field Marshal Asim Munir: A Reminder of Zia ul-Haq?
  2. Army Chief Munir Says Assertions That Pak Received External Support During 4-Day Conflict 'Incorrect'
  3. Prez Trump Expresses 'Keen Interest' In Forging Trade Partnership With Pakistan: Army

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN ARMY CHIEF US VISITPAKISTAN US TIESINDIA PAKISTAN CONFLICTASIM MUNIR US VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.