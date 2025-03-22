ETV Bharat / international

Pak Announces Grant Of Temporary Permission To Elon Musk’s Starlink To Operate In Country

Islamabad: Pakistan announced on Friday that it granted temporary permission to tech billionaire Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet provider Starlink to provide its service in the country. Starlink Services is one of the most technologically advanced companies globally, among those that provide internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed in a statement, saying that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said with the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC). “Starlink has been issued a temporary NOC with the consensus of all security and regulatory agencies,” Shaza said. “Starlink’s arrival in Pakistan will mark the formal launch of satellite internet services.”

She said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company. Shaza said that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, Pakistan is making significant strides towards digital transformation.