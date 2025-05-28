ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Reaffirm Commitment To Diversifying Strategic Partnership

PM Shehbaz and President Aliyev reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over upward trajactory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Reaffirm Commitment To Diversifying Strategic Partnership
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (IANS)
By PTI

Published : May 28, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their countries' shared commitment to diversifying strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues, a media report said.

During their meeting in Lachin on Tuesday, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The prime minister reiterated that both countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side agreed to the exchange of delegations regarding progress in its investment in Pakistan and said the delegation-level talks on the matter would be organised soon.

Sharif's meeting with Aliyev took place on the eve of the trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, which is scheduled to take place on Azerbaijan's Independence Day on Wednesday. The prime minister conveyed warm felicitations to Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on their Independence Day.

The two leaders underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, mutual prosperity, and principled positions on key international issues.

The meeting concluded with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepening the Pakistan-Azerbaijan partnership and further advancing shared objectives at the bilateral and regional levels.

