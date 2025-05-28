ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Reaffirm Commitment To Diversifying Strategic Partnership

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed their countries' shared commitment to diversifying strategic partnership through investment in mutually beneficial avenues, a media report said.

During their meeting in Lachin on Tuesday, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of political, economic, defence, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. The prime minister reiterated that both countries had stood by each other on every occasion and would continue to do so.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Azerbaijan for its steadfast support during the recent Pakistan-India confrontation and acknowledged the public expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani side agreed to the exchange of delegations regarding progress in its investment in Pakistan and said the delegation-level talks on the matter would be organised soon.