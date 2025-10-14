ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan And Afghanistan Border Closure Extends Into Second Day After Deadly Clashes

Afghan refugees sit next to their belongings loaded onto vehicles as they wait for the reopening of the border crossing point, which closed after Afghan and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire, at a camp in Chaman, Pakistan on Sunday ( AP )

Peshawar: The closure of border crossings for bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan entered a second day Monday after deadly weekend clashes between the countries spiked tensions and left hundreds of people stranded, officials said.

The fighting began Saturday night, when Afghan forces struck multiple Pakistani military posts. Afghanistan officials claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in response to what they said were repeated violations of Afghan territory and airspace.

Pakistan's military gave lower figures, saying it lost 23 soldiers and killed more than 200 "Taliban and affiliated terrorists" during retaliatory fire along the border. Foreign governments, including Saudi Arabia, urged restraint. A ceasefire appeared to be holding.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, the country's powerful army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other officials attended a mass funeral for the killed soldiers in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Monday, according to a military statement.

Asif said the people of Pakistan were "indebted to the ultimate sacrifice of these heroes who laid down their lives while defending the territorial integrity of Pakistan against the cowardly and treacherous aggression of the Taliban regime and Indian sponsored terrorist proxies operating from inside Afghan soil," according to the statement.

The statement also quoted him as saying that the "armed forces of Pakistan remain resolute to thwart any aggression and conspiracy against Pakistan with full support of the nation."

Authorities said no new exchange of fire had been reported since Sunday along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) long border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never recognized.

In Afghanistan, Abidullah Uqab, a spokesperson for the border police, confirmed that all the border crossings with Pakistan remained shut for trade and movement of people on Monday.

It was not clear when the border might reopen.