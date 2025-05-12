ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan’s Military Admits One Of Its Aircraft Suffered ‘Minor Damage’ In Confrontation With India

During press briefing, Pakistan Army spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that “only one aircraft” of Pakistan suffered “minor damage”, without providing details about the aircraft.

Islamabad: Pakistan’s military late Sunday night admitted that at least one of its aircraft suffered “minor damage” in the military confrontation with India, without giving more information about the jet. India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to apprise about the conduct and conclusion of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”. Chaudhry said that “only one aircraft” of Pakistan suffered “minor damage”, without providing details about the aircraft.

Responding to a question, he said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on “fake social media reports”. He claimed that the military’s response has been “precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained”.

