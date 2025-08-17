ETV Bharat / international

Pak Warns Of More Heavy Rains As Flash Flood Death Toll Hits 327

Locals collect woods from Noseri Dam near Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan on August 16, 2025, a day after flash floods. Rescuers were struggling to retrieve bodies from debris after flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across northern Pakistan killed at least 344 people in the past 48 hours, authorities said on August 16. ( AFP )

Peshawar: Pakistan’s weather department on Sunday warned of heavier torrential rains countrywide, as the death toll from flash floods in the country’s north rose to 327, according to authorities. The monsoon rainfall which began on June 26 has wreaked havoc in the country, killing nearly 650 people since then.

The meteorological department issued a heavy rain alert countrywide from August 17 to August 21. It also urged people in northwestern regions to take "precautionary measures". The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also warned that the downpours, which began earlier than usual this year, are expected to continue with greater intensity over the next fortnight.

Flash floods triggered by days of torrential monsoon rains and cloud bursts have killed at least 327 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the NDMA. Over 200 were killed in Buner alone, which is the worst-hit district. At least 137 people were injured as homes collapsed and torrents of water swept away residents, livestock, and vehicles.

Many people are feared trapped under rubble in remote villages and several remain missing, officials warned. Rescue operations are underway with nearly 2,000 personnel deployed, but the destruction of key roads, including bridges and link routes, has complicated relief efforts, according to officials.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides and washed-out roads are severely hampering rescue efforts, particularly the transportation of heavy machinery and ambulances," said Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rescue agency.

"In some areas, workers are forced to walk long distances to reach disaster sites," he said. "They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

Buner's Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayum Khan said rescuers were forced to find new ways to reach remote areas. "Many more people may still be trapped under the debris, which local residents cannot clear manually."