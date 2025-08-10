ETV Bharat / international

Pak SC To Resume Hearing On Imran Khan's Bail Denial Pleas On Aug 12

Supporters of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party take part in a rally in Hyderabad, Pakistan on Tuesday ( AP )

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume on Tuesday the hearing of appeals filed by jailed former premier Imran Khan against the denial of bail in cases related to May 9 violence, according to a media report on Sunday.

According to the appeals filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo, he was denied post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in eight cases related to the violence that erupted on May 9, 2023, after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court premises, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The LHC rejected Khan’s bail, citing his alleged role in planning attacks on military installations in anticipation of his arrest on May 9. The Supreme Court had adjourned the hearings on July 29 on the request of the defence counsel, who said that lead counsel Salman Safdar was abroad.

The case will be taken up on Tuesday by a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, according to the report.