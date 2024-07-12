ETV Bharat / international

Pak SC Rules In Favour Of Sunni Ittehad Council In Reserved Seats Case

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday awarded reserved seats to an ally of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in a keenly awaited judgment on the issue of apportioning seats reserved for women and minorities among political parties.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had filed a plea challenging the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) move to deny its share in reserved seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

A 13-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Isa and comprising justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah, Syed Hasan Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.

Chief Justice Isa had announced after the proceedings on Tuesday that the panel decided to reserve the verdict for mutual consultation, which it announced on Friday. A majority of eight judges ruled in favour of the SIC by overturning the judgment of Peshawar High Court.

The judgment was announced by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. Earlier, after concluding the hearing on Tuesday, the 13 judges spent two days in mutual consultations before announcing the verdict.