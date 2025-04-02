ETV Bharat / international

Pak President Zardari Tests Positive For Covid-19, Placed In Isolation

Karachi: Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation, his physician said on Wednesday.

Zardari, 69, was flown from Nawabshah to Karachi and admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday, following complaints of respiratory issues and fever. Dr Asim Hussain, the President's physician, told the media that Zardari has contracted coronavirus.

“This was confirmed after multiple tests, and he has now been placed in isolation and his health is being monitored round the clock,” he said.

“A team of experts is taking care of the president and his condition is improving,” Hussain added.