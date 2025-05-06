ETV Bharat / international

Pak PM Sharif Visits ISI Headquarters, Receives Briefing On Regional Security Developments

Shehbaz Sharif visited the ISI headquarters, where he was briefed about the regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix amidst raging tension with India.

Pak PM Sharif Visits ISI Headquarters, Receives Briefing On Regional Security Developments
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (AFP)
By PTI

Published : May 6, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where he was briefed about the regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options and hybrid warfare tactics, amidst raging tension with India.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the services chiefs, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India's increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan's Eastern border,” the report said, citing an official statement.

"The leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies," it added. Sharif underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Last week, ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik was given additional charge of the national security adviser. The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan's unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats-conventional or otherwise, it added.

