Pak PM Sharif Visits ISI Headquarters, Receives Briefing On Regional Security Developments

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where he was briefed about the regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options and hybrid warfare tactics, amidst raging tension with India.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the services chiefs, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

"The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India's increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan's Eastern border,” the report said, citing an official statement.