Pak PM Sharif Announces Task Force To Identify Perpetrators Of Chaos During Islamabad Protest

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced the formation of a task force, to be led by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to identify the perpetrators of chaos during a protest by jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party here earlier in the week.

The prime minister also announced establishment of a Federal Anti-Riots Force to prevent any future attempt to create chaos and disorder in the country.

Sharif's remarks, while addressing a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the country, came days after Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a march towards Islamabad demanding his release.

The Naqvi-led task force will include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and representatives from the security forces.

Sharif said that the task force would ensure the identification of armed individuals involved in spreading chaos last Sunday and recommend exemplary punishment.

The prime minister said the proposed Federal Anti-Riots Force will be equipped with international-standard professional capabilities and equipment.

The meeting also approved the establishment of a Federal Forensic Lab equipped with the latest technology to investigate such incidents and gather evidence.

He also termed Khan’s party a “fitna” (mischief), while lashing out at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for "using state resources for launching an onslaught" on Islamabad in the form of a protest.