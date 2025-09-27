ETV Bharat / international

Pak Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor: India At UNGA

United Nations: India has said Pakistan's military "pleaded" with it for a cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor and that there is no room for any third party to intervene in any issue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The remarks were made by First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot on Friday after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), credited President Donald Trump with averting a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

"This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the prime minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy," Gahlot said, delivering India's Right of Reply at the UNGA.