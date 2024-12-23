Pak Court Postpones Till Jan 6 Verdict In 190 Mn Pounds Al-Qadir Case Against Imran Khan, His Wife

Islamabad: A Pakistan court on Monday postponed until January 6 its verdict in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court had completed the hearing on Wednesday but reserved the judgment for Monday.

However, while presiding over the hearing on Monday, Rana said that the judgment would not be announced. “The verdict will not be announced today; [winter] vacations are coming and there is also a course at the high court,” he said. The courts officially are set to go on winter vacation from December 24 until January 1, and the reserved judgment will be announced on January 6.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023 filed the case against Khan (72), Bibi (50) and six others, accusing them of causing a loss to the tune of 190 million pounds (PRs50 billion) to the national kitty. However, Khan and Bibi have been prosecuted as all others, including a property tycoon, were out of the country.

Both Khan and Bibi are accused in the case, which revolves around allegations that PRs50 billion, returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency as part of a settlement with a property tycoon was misused. The funds were reportedly intended for the national treasury but were allegedly redirected for the personal benefit of the businessman who helped Bibi and Khan to set up a university.

Bibi, as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, is accused of benefiting from this settlement, including acquiring 458 kanals of land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.