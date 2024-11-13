ETV Bharat / international

Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, His Close Aides In Section 144 Violation Case

A Pakistani court acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close aides in a case involving Section 144 violations.

Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, His Close Aides In Section 144 Violation Case
File photo of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Islamabad: In a relief to Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the former prime minister and his close aides in a case involving Section 144 violations. A district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed the charges, acquitting Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed, and Ali Nawaz.

Sheikh Rashid, the head of the Awami Muslim League, was appointed Interior Minister during the Khan-led government. The charges, which also included breaches of the Amplifier Act and other regulations, were dismissed by Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood. The case was filed on August 20, 2022, at Islamabad’s Aabpara police station, alleging violations of public order during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-led demonstrations.

The dismissal of the case against Khan comes as a kind of relief for someone who has been incarcerated since August last year. Dozens of cases have been registered against him since the dismissal of his government in April 2022.

Islamabad: In a relief to Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Wednesday acquitted the former prime minister and his close aides in a case involving Section 144 violations. A district and sessions court in Islamabad dismissed the charges, acquitting Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Faisal Javed, and Ali Nawaz.

Sheikh Rashid, the head of the Awami Muslim League, was appointed Interior Minister during the Khan-led government. The charges, which also included breaches of the Amplifier Act and other regulations, were dismissed by Judicial Magistrate Yasir Mahmood. The case was filed on August 20, 2022, at Islamabad’s Aabpara police station, alleging violations of public order during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-led demonstrations.

The dismissal of the case against Khan comes as a kind of relief for someone who has been incarcerated since August last year. Dozens of cases have been registered against him since the dismissal of his government in April 2022.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANIMRAN KHAN AQUITTALSECTION 144 VIOLATION CASEIMRAN KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.