Pak Conducted Artillery Tests Near LoC, Strengthening Defence Ties With Other Countries: Officials

Srinagar: Pakistan has tested various artillery systems including a replica of the SH-15 and a 155 mm truck-mounted howitzer developed by a Chinese firm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. This comes as the neighbouring country strengthens defence ties with Gulf and Western European countries, and its long-standing ally Turkiye, the officials said.

The movement of the 155 mm guns, produced in collaboration with a Gulf nation under the supervision of a state-owned Chinese defence company, along the LoC was observed recently, they said.

The guns -- a variant of SH-15 that is known for its 'shoot and scoot' capability -- can fire a range of munitions, including high-explosive, armour-piercing and smoke rounds, boasting of a maximum range of approximately 30 kilometres and a firing rate of up to six rounds per minute.

Among the arsenal being tested is the refurbished M109, which has a firing range of 24 kilometres and can launch six shells in just 40 seconds. Initially acquired from a Western European country, this artillery system is now undergoing trials in its enhanced version, the officials said.

Turkiye has contributed to this military enhancement with the deployment of a modern 105 mm artillery piece manufactured by a Turkish defence company, FNSS, they said.