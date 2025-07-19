ETV Bharat / international

Pak Claims Terror Network 'Dismantled', Denies LeT Link To Pahalgam Attack

Pakistan said that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," and that any link to LeT, a banned organisation, "belies ground realities".

Pakistan flag
Pakistan flag (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 19, 2025 at 7:27 AM IST

1 Min Read

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was against the reality.

The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US Department of State on Thursday designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for its involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres,” the statement said. Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism. The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Read More

  1. India Welcomes US Listing Of TRF, Responsible For Pahalgam Attack, As Global Terrorist Outfit
  2. After US Labels TRF As Global Terror Outfit, China Calls For Stronger Regional Anti-Terror Cooperation

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday claimed that it "dismantled" the terrorist network and any effort to link the Pahalgam terror attack with the defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) was against the reality.

The Foreign Office made the remarks in a statement, a day after the US Department of State on Thursday designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, as a "foreign terrorist organisation" and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for its involvement in the Pahalgam attack. Twenty-six people were killed in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan has effectively and comprehensively dismantled concerned outfits, arrested and prosecuted the leadership, and deradicalised its cadres,” the statement said. Stating that the investigation into the Pahalgam attack is "still inconclusive," it said, "any linkage with LeT, a defunct organisation banned in Pakistan, belies ground realities".

The statement said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, has zero tolerance against terrorism, and it is the cornerstone of its policy to cooperate internationally against terrorism. The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, but later backtracked as tensions soared between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Read More

  1. India Welcomes US Listing Of TRF, Responsible For Pahalgam Attack, As Global Terrorist Outfit
  2. After US Labels TRF As Global Terror Outfit, China Calls For Stronger Regional Anti-Terror Cooperation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LASHKAR E TAYYABATHE RESISTANCE FRONTFOREIGN TERRORIST ORGANISATIONPAHALGAM ATTACKPAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.