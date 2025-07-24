ETV Bharat / international

Pacific Climate Pioneer Still Fears For Island Nation's Future

Park City: A founding father of the Pacific climate movement on Thursday welcomed an international court's decision on global warming but said he fears for the future of his almost 30 grandchildren on low-lying Kiribati.

Kiribati, a climate-threatened archipelago that is home to some 130,000 people, sits barely two metres (6.5 feet) above sea level, has little freshwater, no rivers and limited fertile land.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague declared Wednesday that states are obliged under international law to tackle climate change.

"There was a time when it really got me very depressed because of the realisation that there is not much that we can do about it," former Kiribati president Anote Tong, who led the remote nation for 12 years until 2016, told AFP.

"I've heard people about talking about climate grief, and perhaps that is what climate grief is all about: realising that you have no future, and understanding that my grandchildren, I've got a lot of grandchildren, I don't know what is going to happen to them."

"Previously, I spoke as a leader, now I speak as a grandfather on the climate issue."

Tong welcomed the "wonderful achievement" of the international court decision but warned it risked overshadowing the voices of those at the forefront of climate change.

"This is a human rights issue. It's not a legal issue," he said. "There is always a danger that we're not focusing on justice, but more on the legal aspects of the issue."

- 'How do we survive?' -