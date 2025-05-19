ETV Bharat / international

Over 23,000 Pakistani Nationals Imprisoned Oversees: Pak Foreign Ministry

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has said that 23,456 Pakistani nationals are lodged in jails abroad in a range of cases including drug smuggling, rape, murder, and robbery, according to a media report on Monday.

Of these, 12,156 are being held in Saudi Arabia alone, the ministry informed the National Assembly during question hour, the Dawn newspaper reported. In a written reply, the ministry said that the United Arab Emirates holds 5,292 Pakistanis, while 450 are imprisoned in Bahrain -- mostly for drug trafficking, drug possession, and fraud.

Around 400 Pakistanis are imprisoned in China, convicted in a range of cases, including drug smuggling, rape, robbery, murder, and possession of counterfeit currency.