Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina involved in enforced disappearance: Bangladesh commission

Dhaka: An inquiry commission set up by the interim government in Bangladesh said in a provisional report that it has found ex-premier Sheikh Hasina’s involvement in alleged incidents of enforced disappearance.

The Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance estimated that the number of enforced disappearances would be over 3,500.

“The commission has found evidence of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s involvement as the instructor in the incidents of enforced disappearance,” the press wing of the office of Chief Adviser (CA) of de facto Prime Minister Muhammad Yunus said in a statement on Saturday night.

It said the deposed premier’s defence adviser, Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre and sacked Major General Ziaul Ahsan, and senior police officers Monirul Islam and Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid and several other senior officials were found to be involved in those incidents.

The ex-military and police officers are on the run, mostly believed to be abroad since the ouster of Hasina’s Awami League regime on August 5, following a student-led uprising.

The statement came as the five-member Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance presented its interim report titled "Unfolding The Truth" to the chief adviser at his official Jamuna residence late on Saturday.

According to the statement, retired Supreme Court judge Mainul Islam Chowdhury, the chairman of the commission, told Yunus that during investigations they found a "systematic design" that allowed incidents of enforced disappearances to go undetected.

"Individuals carrying out enforced disappearance or extrajudicial killing (even) lacked knowledge about victims," Chowdhury said.