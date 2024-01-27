Opinion: Why Indian judge in ICJ supported the ruling in South Africa vs Israel case

New Delhi: After the UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), issued provisional measures against Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinian people living in Gaza, Justice Dalveer Bhandari, the only Indian among the panel of 15 judges in the ICJ, has issued a separate statement as to why he supported the ruling.

In its interim ruling, the UN court has ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent acts of genocide but does not call for ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on the east coast of the Mediterranean Sea, one of the two Palestinian territories, the other being the West Bank. Over 26,000 Palestinian lives have been lost in the war that Israel launched in Gaza after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish nation on October 7 last year killing over 1,200 people and taking over 240 others hostage.

In view of the huge number of Palestinian casualties, South Africa filed an application before the ICJ seeking emergent directions to Israel to act as per its obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In its ruling on Friday, while not granting South Africa’s request to order Israel to suspend its military operations in Gaza, the ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip, and to report to the Court regarding these within one month, to prevent and punish incitement to genocide, to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and generally, to take more measures to protect Palestinians.

Following this, Justice Bhandari issued a separate 11-point statement elaborating as to why he supported the judgement. He started by stating that the attacks on civilians in Israel were “acts of brutality that must be condemned in the strongest possible terms”.

“It is estimated that 1,200 Israelis lost their lives and 5,500 were wounded and maimed in those attacks,” he stated.

Among the other points, he noted: “To date, however, more than 25,000 civilians in Gaza have reportedly lost their lives as a result of Israel’s military campaign in response to those attacks, many of them women and children. Several thousands are reportedly still missing. Tens of thousands of others have reportedly been injured. Dwellings, businesses and places of worship have been destroyed. It is also reported by United Nations agencies that 26 hospitals and over 200 schools have been damaged. Approximately 85 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced as a result of the conflict. The situation in Gaza has turned into a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Justice Bhandari further stated that while South Africa’s request only concerns the UN Genocide Convention, other bodies of international law also apply in an armed conflict such as this one, including in particular international humanitarian law.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG), or the Genocide Convention, is an international treaty that criminalises genocide and obligates state parties to pursue the enforcement of its prohibition. It was the first legal instrument to codify genocide as a crime, and the first human rights treaty unanimously adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 9, 1948. The Convention entered into force on January 12, 1951, and has 152 state parties as of 2022.

In his statement, Justice Bhandari emphasised that “all the Court is doing is rendering a decision on South Africa’s Request for the indication of provisional measures, which is a discrete request to the Court”.

“In making a decision on the Request, different legal tests and thresholds apply. These are elementary points, but,in the particular context of this case, they bear repeating. It is against this background that one must read the Court’s Order,” he stated.

He further stated that the provisional measures have been issued “on the basis of a test of plausibility and that the order cannot be construed as a final declaration of guilt”.

“Again, the Court is not at this point deciding whether, in fact, such intent existed or exists,” Justice Bhandari stated. “All it is deciding is whether rights under the Genocide Convention are plausible. Here, the widespread nature of the military campaign in Gaza, as well as the loss of life, injury, destruction and humanitarian needs following from it – much of which is a matter of public record and has been ongoing since October 2023 – are by themselves capable of supporting a plausibility finding with respect to rights under Article II (of the Genocide Convention).”

According to Article II of the Convention, genocide refers to the acts that are committed with the intent to destroy in whole or partly, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group. These acts include: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; imposing measures to prevent births within the group; forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

However, Justice Bhandari stated that “taken together and, bearing in mind the lower standards that apply in respect of provisional measures as opposed to the merits, the evidence on the record at this stage in the proceedings is such that, in the circumstances of this case, the Court was justified in granting provisional measures in the terms it did”.

At the same time, he unequivocally stated: “Going further, though, all participants in the conflict must ensure that all fighting and hostilities come to an immediate halt and that remaining hostages captured on October 7, 2023, are unconditionally released forthwith.”

A former chief justice of the Bombay High Court and a judge of the Delhi High Court, Justice Bhandari, 76, has been a member of the ICJ since April 27, 2012. He was reelected from February 6, 2018, for a term of nine years.