ETV Bharat / international

Operation Sadbhav: India Sends $1 Million Worth Humanitarian Relief to Cyclone Hit Vietnam

New Delhi: The Government of India on Sunday launched Operation Sadbhav to provide humanitarian assistance to countries affected by Typhoon Yagi.

Under Operation Sadbhav, India has extended assistance to the Government of Vietnam to provide relief to the affected communities in northern Vietnam impacted by the natural disaster.

A consignment of 35 tons of humanitarian assistance, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among others, was airlifted to Vietnam today by a special aircraft.

The humanitarian support to Vietnam is testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.