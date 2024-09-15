Operation Sadbhav: India Sends $1 Million Worth Humanitarian Relief to Cyclone Hit Vietnam

New Delhi: The Government of India on Sunday launched Operation Sadbhav to provide humanitarian assistance to countries affected by Typhoon Yagi.
Under Operation Sadbhav, India has extended assistance to the Government of Vietnam to provide relief to the affected communities in northern Vietnam impacted by the natural disaster.
A consignment of 35 tons of humanitarian assistance, including water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, and solar lanterns, among others, was airlifted to Vietnam today by a special aircraft.
The humanitarian support to Vietnam is testament to the enduring close ties between the two countries, marked by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed sympathies and solidarity to the Prime Minister of Vietnam, H.E. Pham Minh Chinh immediately after the typhoon struck Vietnam. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar had also extended sympathies to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam, Bui Thanh Son.
India has been among the first responders in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to impacted countries. Operation Sadbhav is part of India’s broader effort to contribute to HADR within the ASEAN region, in line with its longstanding ‘Act East Policy’.
Typhoon Yagi is a tropical cyclone that impacted Vietnam this year leaving hundreds dead. It brought heavy rain, strong winds, and significant flooding to various regions of the country. The storm's effects included damaged infrastructure, disrupted transportation, and challenges in rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities and local communities have been working to address the aftermath and provide aid to those affected.
