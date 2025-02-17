Autopsy Confirms OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji's Death As Suicide, Cops Close Investigation

Hyderabad: The San Francisco Police have confirmed that the OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji's death was a suicide. The autopsy report established the initial findings of the authorities which contended that there was no evidence of homicide, according to a report by Fortune.

The 26-year-old Indian-American and former OpenAI researcher was found dead in his San Francisco home on November 26, 2024. His death sparked controversy, with his parents repeatedly alleging that he had been murdered.

On Friday, the San Francisco police and medical examiners released a four-page joint response to the lawsuit, along with a 13-page report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). Both documents reaffirmed the conclusion that Balaji had died by suicide and the investigation was officially closed.

"The OCME found no evidence or information to establish a cause and manner of death for Mr. Balaji other than a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," the report stated. "SFPD conducted an independent investigation, and based on the information reviewed, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that Mr. Balaji’s death resulted from a homicide."

However, Balaji's parents dispute the findings, claiming the autopsy was flawed and that the police did not obtain CCTV footage from the building where he lived while highlighting the lack of a suicide note. Poornima Rao, Balaji’s mother, criticised the SFPD for what she described as inaccuracies in both the autopsy and police reports.

"They never retrieved CCTV footage from the leasing office. We need a report from the police. All we are asking for is a transparent investigation,” she wrote on X.

In an interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, Balaji’s mother accused OpenAI of being involved in her son’s death, alleging they covered it up as a suicide. In response, OpenAI released a statement expressing sadness over Balaji’s passing.

"Suchir was a valued member of our team, and we are still heartbroken by his loss. We continue to feel his absence deeply. We have reached out to the San Francisco Police Department and offered our assistance if needed. Law enforcement are the appropriate authorities in this situation, and we trust them to share updates as necessary," the company stated.

OpenAI also declined to comment further "out of respect" for Balaji. Elon Musk shared Rao’s interview with Tucker Carlson on X, calling it "Extremely concerning."

Balaji’s death comes three months after he publicly accused OpenAI of violating US copyright law while developing ChatGPT, a generative artificial intelligence programme that has become a moneymaking sensation used by hundreds of millions of people across the world.

Its public release in late 2022 spurred a torrent of lawsuits against OpenAI from authors, computer programmers and journalists, who say the company illegally stole their copyrighted material to train its programme and elevate its value past USD 150 billion. In an interview with the New York Times published on October 23, Balaji argued that OpenAI was harming businesses and entrepreneurs whose data were used to train ChatGPT. Balaji left OpenAI because he no longer wanted to contribute to technologies that he believed would bring society more harm than benefit, the report added.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.