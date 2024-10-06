ETV Bharat / international

Once Pride Of Gaza, Al-Shifa Hospital Becomes Symbol Of The Ruin Of War

An aerial picture shows the destroyed al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on September 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. ( AFP )

Gaza: As Israel's war on Gaza completes one year, Al-Shifa hospital, which once used to be the pride of Gaza's medical community, has become a symbol of the devastation caused by the Israeli bombing.



The Two Israeli Military 'Operations' That Reduced Al-Shifa To Rubble

The Al-Shifa Hospital was destroyed in the two Israeli military bombardments in November 2023 and March 2024 reducing the once bustling hospital to a mound of rubble. While the emergency department has since reopened, the rest of the sprawling complex lies in ruins.

Abu Jaafar, a doctor at the hospital, told AFP that in order to revive the ward, staff had to "pull dialysis machines from under the rubble".

Al-Shifa Director Detained, 'Tortured' For Months

Besides destroying the hospital, the Israeli military detained the director of Al-Shifa, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, for more than seven months. Salmiya claimed that he was "tortured" by the Israeli military during detention.

Israeli Tanks Storm Hospital Complex

The Israeli military launched the first “operation” at Al-Shifa on the night of November 15 storming tanks into the complex when at least 2,300 people were inside the hospital complex, according to the United Nations. The inmates included Gazans seeking shelter from the devastation of war.

According to an AFP Correspondent, who was among the displaced, gunfire and explosions terrified patients, staff and others seeking refuge from the war.

2nd Assault In Four Months

On March 19, Israeli forces launched a second assault on the hospital, again using tanks with the soldiers combing through the hospital premises for 11 days in a row. The Israel's military said they had killed "200 terrorists", and that they had found many weapons after completing the “operation”.

Gaza's civil defence agency, which carries out rescue work across the Palestinian coastal enclave, said at least 300 bodies were found inside the hospital premises after the Israeli military raids.

Command Centre Or Health facility?