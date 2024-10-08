ETV Bharat / international

On Durga Puja Eve, US Urges Bangladesh Interim Govt To Protect Minority Rights

The US emphasised the need to protect minority rights in Bangladesh amid rising violence against Hindus during Durga Puja celebrations following political upheaval.

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

An idol of goddess Durga (ANI)

Washington: The United States said it wants to see the rights of the minority communities protected in Bangladesh as Hindus celebrate their largest festival of Durga Puja.

The statement from the US comes in the wake of increasing attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh following the resignation of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her escape to India in August. Of course, we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as also is true all around the world, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Miller was responding to a question on the threat being posed to the Hindu community by some religious fundamentalists as they celebrate their largest festival, Durga Puja. India has urged the interim Bangladesh government to ensure peaceful religious events for the Hindu community in the South Asian country.

More than 600 persons, including Hindus, were killed during violent protests in Bangladesh culminating in the ouster of Hasina-led Awami League government, according to a UN report.

