Oman Mosque Shooting Kills 4, Wounds Others; Motive Unknown

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 8:01 AM IST

Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack in Oman, which is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. The police further said that all security measures have been taken to deal with the situation, and procedures for collecting evidence and investigation are being completed.

Oman Mosque Shooting Kills 4, Wounds Others, Police Says
Representational image. (Getty Images)

Dubai: Police in Oman said on Tuesday a shooting in a mosque has killed four people and wounded others. The Royal Oman Police said in a statement online the shooting happened in the Wadi Kabir neighbourhood of Muscat, the Omani capital.


Police gave no motive nor said who was suspected of carrying out the attack. Oman is on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Such violence is rare in the sultanate. The police further said that all security measures have been taken to deal with the situation, and procedures for collecting evidence and investigation are being completed. "The Royal Oman Police expresses its deepest condolences. Sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and you wish", the X post added.

