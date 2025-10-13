ETV Bharat / international

Officials Say Food Sites Run By Controversial US-Israeli-Backed Group In Gaza Are Being Shut Down

Jerusalem: Food distribution sites run by the controversial U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are being shut down under the terms of the ceasefire deal, an Egyptian official and another official in the region told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Multiple Palestinian witnesses said three of GHF’s distribution sites had been abandoned, in the southern area of Rafah and in the Netzarim area of central Gaza. Palestinians, aid workers and health officials have said the system forced aid-seekers to risk their lives to reach the sites by passing Israeli troops who opened fire to control crowds, killing hundreds. The Israeli military says it only fired warning shots.

Hoda Goda, a Palestinian woman, said the site she often went to in Rafah was vacant and Palestinians tore down structures, taking wood and metal fences. Video circulating online showed people walking away with scrap metal from the site in the Netzarim area of central Gaza. Israeli troops pulled out of part of Netzarim on Friday under the terms of the ceasefire deal and are due to withdraw from parts of Rafah later.

A third official, with knowledge of the situation, said the current plan was to rely on other aid agencies to supply Gaza. All three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal’s provisions.

A GHF spokesperson said there will be “tactical changes” to its operations and “temporary closures” of some sites over the next few days during the transfer of the hostages to Israel. “There is no change to our long-term plan,” the official said on condition of anonymity in accordance with the organization’s rules.

U.N. aid ramping up

The United Nations, which had opposed the GHF distribution, was gearing up to bring increased aid into the devastated territory after the ceasefire came into effect Friday. It said it has about 170,000 metric tons of food, medicine and other humanitarian aid ready to enter once Israel gives the green light.

The Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid in Gaza, COGAT, said the amount of aid entering the Palestinian territory was expected to increase to around 600 trucks per day, as stipulated in the agreement.

The U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told the AP that trucks of aid began going into Gaza on Sunday, including cooking gas for the first time in months, but not yet at the scale they hope for in the days and weeks ahead. He said the U.N. has a plan for the next two months to restore basic medical and other services, bring in thousands of tons of food and nutritional supplies, fuel and remove rubble.

“Much of Gaza is a wasteland,” Fletcher said. “But I’m absolutely determined that we will not fail. ... We will strain every sinew to deliver for the people of Gaza.” He said the U.N. has the networks, the expertise and the experience to beat the famine that has taken hold in Gaza City.