Singapore President Shanmugaratnam Embarks On Two-Day Visit To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in the Odisha capital on Friday on a two-day visit to the state, during which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the island country and the coastal state.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials welcomed President Shanmugaratnam and his delegation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

"His Excellency Mr @Tharman_S, President, Republic of Singapore receives a warm welcome from Hon'ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha at Bhubaneswar Airport. A moment of pride as #Odisha hosts the esteemed leader, strengthening bonds of friendship and collaboration," the CMO posted on X.

The President, who is accompanying a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, went to a reputed hotel where he is scheduled to hold discussions with Majhi and other officials later in the day to boost trade, business and tourism in the state, sources said. Security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar, with 40 platoons of police deployed and traffic restrictions in place until Saturday.

The Singapore President’s visit comes days before the business conference, 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha conclave', slated for January 28 and 29.

During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

One of the significant agreements involves enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), with a focus on the semiconductor industry to bolster Odisha’s skill development ecosystem.