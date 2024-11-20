ETV Bharat / international

Odisha Chief Minister Invites Singapore President To Visit State

Singapore: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his visit to India in January 2025 and said Singapore's petrochemical industry and port models will be adopted in the development of Paradeep Port in the coastal state.

"We have invited President Tharman to visit Odisha in January," he said, listing out studies he and his delegation carried out during their four-day tour to Singapore. "Jurong Island Petrochemical Industrial base and Tuas Port models will be adopted in the ongoing multi-billion-dollar development at Paradeep Port," he told PTI on Wednesday.

An agreement is being worked out with Surbana Jurong, a Singapore government-owned engineering consultancy, to help work on the Jurong and Tuas models, he added.

The chief minister informed that construction of the second phase of the World Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar, modelled on Singapore's Institute of Technical Education (ITE), will start next month. Today, 4,000 students have graduated from the ITES first phase, and the second phase campus will have the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students each year.

Majhi visited various facilities including a port logistics centre, a semiconductor plant and an electronics hub as well as international shipping groups AP Moller and Maersk. A Maersk managing director is expected to visit Odisha later this month for the planned logistics hub in the state.