ETV Bharat / international

10 Key Developments Since October 7 Hamas Attack On Israel

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike at a house amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City ( ANI )

Hamas, which governs Gaza, in a 16-page report titled “Our Narrative” said it wanted to “clarify” the background and dynamics of the surprise attack it calls Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Hamas said it was “a necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people”.

Although Israeli authorities had accused Hamas fighters of committing war crimes during the attack, including torture, rape and mutilation, the latter denied all such allegations. Let us have a key look at the major events or developments that followed since the attack:

Oct 7, 2023:

Hamas’s Surprise Attack On Israel: Palestinian group Hamas launches an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel that kills approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians. As per official reports, as many as 200 plus people are also taken hostage. The attack is the deadliest in Israel’s history, says Israeli Government.

Oct 13, 2023:

Israel Begins Bombing: Responding to the sudden attack, Israel begins bombing Gaza asking civilians in northern Gaza to move down south. On November 15, Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, where Israel said Hamas had a command centre, was raided.

October 29, 2023:

Airstrike Near Al-Qud Hospital: An airstrike launched by the West-Bank-based militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad struck 20 meters (65 feet) from al-Quds hospital. Several doctors reported that they were treating people with severe phosphorus burns

October 30, 2023:

Syria-Israel Tensions: Israeli army confirms carrying out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from Syria fell into territory under Israel's control. Israel also said that it considers the annexed Golan Heights to be part of its northern region. In November, Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in return for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. As many as 25 other hostages, mainly Thai farm workers, are also set free.

March 2024:

Multiple Countries Airdrop Aid Into Gaza: As the war continues, people cry for aid- basic amenities to live. Death toll keeps hiking while people wander for food and essentials. Meanwhile, the first aid ship from Cyprus arrives on March 15. On April 1, seven aid workers from the US charity World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli strike. The military terms it a "tragic mistake".