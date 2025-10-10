ETV Bharat / international

Obama Got Prize for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars: US Prez Trump Says Hours Before Nobel Peace Prize Announcement In Oslo

New Delhi: As the world waits with bated breath for the announcement of the winner of the most highly coveted of all the Nobel prizes, the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, US President Donald Trump, who has been gunning for the prestigious award, lashed out at former US President Barack Obama who had been honoured with the Peace Prize in the first eight months of his first term.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump said that though he had secured peace in Gaza and ended "eight wars", he did not do it for an award.“I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: That nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars. So that’s never happened before, but they’ll have to do what they do.

Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” he said. He also took a swipe at President Barack Obama, who got the coveted Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, soon after taking charge of the top job in America and stated, “He got a prize for doing nothing... He got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country... Obama was not a good President."