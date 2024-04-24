NSA Doval Meets Russian Counterpart; Reviews Progress in Bilateral Cooperation

Moscow/New Delhi: Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, during the XII international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, talked with representatives of India, Qatar and Iraq, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, during negotiations with Adviser to Indian Prime Minister on National Security Affairs Ajit Doval, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields. A special emphasis in the conversation was placed on the interaction between Russia and India in the field of international and regional security.

During his remarks at the XII international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, Doval said that India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as well as for countering terror funding.

He underscored that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as well as for countering terror funding. In this context, Doval said, the proposed UN convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the global level.

Doval further backed international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

Patrushev also met with the adviser to the Emir of Qatar on national security issues, Mohammed Al-Misned, and discussed the situation in the Middle East with his colleague. In addition, the situation in the Middle East region became the central topic of Patrushev’s meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq Qassim Al-Araji, sources added.