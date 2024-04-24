NSA Doval Meets Russian Counterpart; Reviews Progress in Bilateral Cooperation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Indian Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met with Russian Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, to review bilateral cooperation and discuss important issues. Both sides reviewed progress and condemned the March 22 terror attack, calling for a shift in combating double standards.

Indian Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday met with Russian Secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, to review bilateral cooperation and discuss important issues. .

Moscow/New Delhi: Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, during the XII international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, talked with representatives of India, Qatar and Iraq, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, during negotiations with Adviser to Indian Prime Minister on National Security Affairs Ajit Doval, the parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields. A special emphasis in the conversation was placed on the interaction between Russia and India in the field of international and regional security.

During his remarks at the XII international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, Doval said that India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as well as for countering terror funding.

He underscored that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as well as for countering terror funding. In this context, Doval said, the proposed UN convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the global level.

Doval further backed international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

Patrushev also met with the adviser to the Emir of Qatar on national security issues, Mohammed Al-Misned, and discussed the situation in the Middle East with his colleague. In addition, the situation in the Middle East region became the central topic of Patrushev’s meeting with Advisor to the Prime Minister of Iraq Qassim Al-Araji, sources added.

Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.